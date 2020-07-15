JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.95. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.