JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
BBL stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,910. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $51.24.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
