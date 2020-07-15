JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

BBL stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,910. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 235,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,452,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

