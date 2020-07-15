JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Shares of BP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,380,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,259. BP has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

