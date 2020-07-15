K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get K PLUS S AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS KPLUY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for K PLUS S AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K PLUS S AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.