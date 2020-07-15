Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGC. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,668,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,854,949. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,328 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,007,342 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 779,705.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 530,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

