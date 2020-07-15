KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNYJY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of KONE OYJ/ADR stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,380. KONE OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

