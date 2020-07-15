Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,615. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.