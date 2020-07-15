Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $9.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.84. 1,278,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

