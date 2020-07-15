Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$29.00 at CIBC

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of LIF stock traded up C$0.71 on Wednesday, hitting C$26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 162,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.3599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

