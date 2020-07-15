Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Patrick J. Lord Sells 10,719 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LRCX traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,431. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.34 and its 200-day moving average is $284.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $350.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.63.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

