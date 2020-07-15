LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LGGNY shares. Bank of America raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday.

Get LEG & GEN GRP P/S alerts:

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.58. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.