Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.70

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.30 to C$2.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LGD. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Liberty Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

LGD stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.01. 635,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,276. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.65 million and a PE ratio of -42.77. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.