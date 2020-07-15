Lobstex 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $246,363.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $440,918.11 and approximately $246,363.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026549 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00151022 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015894 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003478 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004182 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000171 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,775,669 coins and its circulating supply is 19,775,657 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

