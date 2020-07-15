MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$22.50 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark restated a “top pick” rating and set a C$18.60 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.82.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.42. The company had a trading volume of 495,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,938. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.24. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.33 and a 12-month high of C$21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 104.90 and a quick ratio of 103.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.75.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$824,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,728,516. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.36, for a total transaction of C$203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,969,687.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,500 shares of company stock worth $2,824,850.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.