Magnum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.01967488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00195411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117108 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.