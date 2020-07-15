Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.67. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 3,411,154 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $225.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

