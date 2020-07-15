Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TKAYY. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Man Wah in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Man Wah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Man Wah alerts:

OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,243. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47. Man Wah has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It offers consumers with a variety of food choice. The company also provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.