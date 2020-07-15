Master Contract Token Reaches Market Cap of $306,734.58 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $306,734.58 and approximately $9,352.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.02600268 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00068326 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

