Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.62 and a 12-month high of C$5.91. The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.