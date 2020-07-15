MediShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $116,288.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.01967488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00195411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117108 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,499,624 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

