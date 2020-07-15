MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$2.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.12.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.66. 3,168,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,087. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.94. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.55.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.