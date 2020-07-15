MenaPay (MPAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $127,828.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $127,828.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.01967488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00195411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117108 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,241,895 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

