Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

MERC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 58,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $527.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercer International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

