Mercury Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. Mercury has a total market cap of $572,669.06 and approximately $1,555.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.01963161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118455 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

