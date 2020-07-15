Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.13 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $7.50 and $50.98. Metronome has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $205,536.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.01964547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00085866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000991 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00117233 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,160,809 coins and its circulating supply is 10,684,135 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $24.43, $32.15, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

