MIB Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,001.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $498,990.96 and approximately $16,001.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 373,600,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,298,127 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.