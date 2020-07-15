MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. 35,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $293.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.08.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

