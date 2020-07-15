MINDOL Reaches Market Capitalization of $215.65 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00013687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $215.65 million and $90,857.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00776086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00174699 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

