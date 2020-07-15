Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 18.1% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.5% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

Amgen stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.09. 2,367,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,536. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.