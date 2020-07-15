Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $355.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

