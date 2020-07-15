Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,879 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.44. 1,454,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $187.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.41. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

