Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,557 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,557 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $9,378,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 960,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 288,109 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lowered their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.