Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,360,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,595. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $140.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

