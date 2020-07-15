Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $8.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.46. 859,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.61. The company has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.42.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

