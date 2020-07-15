Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,608,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,877. The firm has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

