Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after buying an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,503 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 209.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

NVS stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 1,542,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,095. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

