Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 65.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Paypal by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,081,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,841. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.