Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.78. 5,662,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,378 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

