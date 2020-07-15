Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,742 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $5.80 on Tuesday, hitting $190.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,123. The company has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.55. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

