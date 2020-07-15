Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,935 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 165.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. 4,120,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,734. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

