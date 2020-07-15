Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.72. 2,387,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

