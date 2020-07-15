Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 27,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

BA traded up $4.31 on Tuesday, reaching $179.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,589,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,180,328. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.