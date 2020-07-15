Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes $303,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $320.17. 7,124,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,516. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.