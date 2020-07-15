Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

WEC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.10. 1,861,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

