Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 102,604 shares. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.58 and a twelve month high of C$28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.48 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.99.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

