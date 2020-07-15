Mithril Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Mithril has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $3.17 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016455 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 896,297,500 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

