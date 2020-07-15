Moin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $109.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Moin has a market capitalization of $37,938.01 and approximately $109.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,327,142 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.