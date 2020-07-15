Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MONRF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Moncler stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. 879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

