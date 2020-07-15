Monkey Project (MONK) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $187,113.91 and $62.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,764,168 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

