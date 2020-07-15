Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

ZURVY stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

